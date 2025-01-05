Sydney, Jan 5 (PTI) Battling a back spasm, India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah was not fit enough to bowl on day three after the visitors set Australia a 162-run target.

India were bowled out for 157 in 39.5 overs, adding only 16 runs to their overnight total with the loss of four wickets.

Also Read | Fact Check: Did Jasprit Bumrah Use Sandpaper As Viral Video Shows Object Falling Out of His Shoe During BGT 2024-25? Here’s The Truth.

Bumrah, who had suffered the injury on day two, is set to end as the leading wicket taker in the series with 32 scalps.

He was away from the field for three hours and 20 minutes on Saturday.

Also Read | Why Are Indian and Australian Players Having Pink Logos and Numbers on Day 3 of IND vs AUS 5th Test 2024-25? Why Is Day 3 of SCG Test Called ‘Jane McGrath Day’?.

With he not there to open the bowling on Sunday, Indian pace duo of Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna was all over the place leaking 35 runs in the first three overs.

Krishna had revealed Bumrah's back issue after stumps on day two.

Bumrah had suffered a lower back injury that kept him out of cricket for nearly one year between 2022 and 2023. He had undergone a back surgery in March 2023.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)