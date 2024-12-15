Brisbane, Dec 15 (PTI) India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah extended his dominance over the Australian openers before Nitish Reddy got into the act to leave the visitors at 104 for three lunch on day two of the third Test here on Sunday.

Despite the pressure exerted by the Indian pacer, Australia were able to muster 76 runs in the session.

Also Read | AUS 104/3 in 43 Overs (Lunch) | India vs Australia Live Score Updates of 3rd Test 2024 Day 2: Australia Cross 100-Run Mark.

With the majority of day one lost due to rain, play started half an hour earlier than scheduled time and it did not take long for Bumrah what he has done thus far in the series.

Resuming at 28 for no loss, Australia lost Usman Khawaja (21 off 54) in the fourth over of the day when Bumrah had him caught behind with a ball that straightened slightly to take a faint outside edge. It was the third time Bumrah had got rid of the left-handed opener in the series.

Also Read | India vs Australia Free Live Streaming Online, 3rd Test 2024 Day 2: How To Watch IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?.

In the following over, Bumrah sent back Nathan McSweeney (9 off 49) for the fourth time in three Tests, drawing a thick outside edge from an angle that travelled fast to Virat Kohli at second slip.

India were able to maintain pressure after the early breakthroughs with under pressure Steve Smith (25 batting off 68 balls) and Marnus Labuschagne (12 off 55) looking to occupy the crease.

Smith, batting with a different stance for the third time in as many games with the return of his trademark exaggerated shuffle, was tested by the Indian pacers repeatedly as they tried to target his stumps.

Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj did a pose a few questions to both Smith and Labuschagne but could not get the desired results.

Reddy, who got the ball to swing, ended Labuschagne's vigil in the 34th over of the innings. The India all-rounder drew the Australian number three to drive off a full ball and Labuschagne took the bait only to be caught by Kohli at second slip, leaving Australia at 75 for three.

Two overs later, there was a major scare in the Indian camp as Siraj walked off the field after feeling discomfort in his left leg in the middle of his over. He was seen holding his left knee but returned to the field much to India's relief.

The injury scare came after Siraj and Labuschagne shared a light moment as the Indian pacer walked towards the batter to swap the bails only for them to be swapped back.

Runs started flowing with in-form Travis Head (20 batting off 35) joining Smith in the middle. His cover drive off Bumrah was easily the shot of the morning. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)