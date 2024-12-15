India National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team Free Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast: After rain playing spoilsport on Day 1, the players and fans will look forward to some intense action on Day 2 of the IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2024. Only 13.2 overs of action were possible on Day 1 and Rohit Sharma's decision to bowl first in an attempt to make the most of the overcast conditions did not pay off with India failing to take any wicket. Jasprit Bumrah expectedly bowled most of India's overs but Usman Khawaja and Nathan McSweeney could not be separated at the crease as Australia scored 28/0 when rain played spoilsport. Fans To Get Full Refunds After Rain Plays Spoilsport on Day 1 of IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2024 at the Gabba.

While Australia would look to continue this steady start and forge a solid partnership, India on the other hand will be on the lookout for some early wickets. Rohit Sharma and his team will be well aware of how dangerous this Australian team can be, given that solid performance in Adelaide and fans are in for an exciting contest between bat and ball on Day 2. The weather forecast for the remaining four days isn't that promising either fans will keep their fingers crossed, hoping that the weather gods show some mercy.

When is India vs Australia 3rd Test 2024 Day 2? Know Date, Time and Venue

Day 2 of the India national cricket team vs Australia national cricket team 3rd Test 2024 will take place at The Gabba in Brisbane on Sunday, December 15. The IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2024 5:20 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). IND vs AUS Memes Go Viral After Rain Plays Spoilsport on Day 1 of Gabba Test in Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of India vs Australia 3rd Test 2024 Day 2?

Star Sports Network holds the broadcast rights of India tour of Australia 2024-25 in India. The IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2024 Day 2 live telecast is available on Star Sports 1 SD/HD in English commentary and with Hindi commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi SD/HD TV channels. For the India vs Australia 3rd Test 2024 Day 2 viewing option online, read below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of India vs Australia 3rd Test 2024 Day 2?

India vs Australia 3rd Test 2024 live streaming will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar mobile app and website. However, fans will need to have a subscription on the platform to watch the IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2024 Day 2 live streaming online on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Should the rain stay away, a magnificent contest between India and Australia is expected to unfold at the Gabba.

