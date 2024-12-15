India National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: Not India nor Australia but it was the rain that hogged the limelight on Day 1 at the Gabba in Brisbane. You can watch the India national cricket team vs Australia national cricket team match scorecard, here. Australia had entered into the contest with memories of what had transpired the last time around at this venue against India where Rishabh Pant and co had registered a famous win. But unfortunately, just 13.2 overs of play was possible with rain having the upper hand in the end. Australia scored 28/0 in that period and fans can hope to have the weather gods far away from Brisbane when IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2024 day 2 kicks off at 5:20 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). WTC Final Scenarios: How Can India National Cricket Team Qualify for the WTC 2023–25 Final if Rain Washes Out IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2024 at The Gabba?

The weather forecast in Brisbane is not good for the remainder of the IND vs AUS 3rd Test as well but fans can hope to witness some action. India will look to make the most of the overcast conditions in Brisbane and make inroads into the Australia national cricket team batting while the hosts will aim at putting up a good partnership and putting up a massive first innings total. IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2024 Day 2, Brisbane Weather and Rain Forecast: Here's How Weather Will Behave for India vs Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy Match at The Gabba.

IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2024 Playing XIs:

India National Cricket Team: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep

Australia National Cricket Team: Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood