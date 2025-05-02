Kolkata, May 2 (PTI) Displaying fine form, champions Formidables along with Dhampur Sugar Mills, team Arun Jain, E A Bridge, Chefs Table, Rampage, Team Monica Jajoo and Mavericks entered the quarterfinals of the team event in the 8th All India Shree Cement Bridge Championship, here on Friday.

In the pre-quarter finals, Formidables, represented by Rajeshwar Teari, Sumin Mukherjee, Kaustabh Nandi, Sagnik Roy, Sayantan Kushari and Kaustubh Bendre, outplayed Orion 104–47 International Match Points (IMPs).

In other last-16 matches, Dhampur Sugar ousted Queen of Hearts 107–16, Chefs Table beat Mohota 78-63, Arun Jain scraped through Lake My Love 97.5–91, E A Bridge drubbed TVS Mobility 143-23, Mavericks edged past EISK 54-49 and Rampage beat Unity 100-86.

In the most exciting match of the day, team Monica Jajoo squeezed past Bridge Lovers by a single IMP 72-71.

Earlier during eight-round Swiss league, Formidables from Delhi finished at the top with 118.82 Victory Points (VPs).

Other fifteen teams to qualify for the pre-quarter final stage were Mohta (113.93), Arun Jain (11.66), EA Bridge (109.22), Monica Jajoo (107.58), Mavericks (104.96), Unity (102.88), Queen of Hearts (101.80), EISK (101.37), Orion (100.06), Dhampur Sugar Mills (99.98), TVS Mobility (99.98), Bridge Lovers (99.05), Chefs Table (95.96), Lake My Love (94.38) and Rampage (93.25).

The championship, a category one event of the country's bridge calendar being participated by about five hundred players from different parts of the country and a couple of European nations -- Holland and Norway -- got underway on Thursday.

