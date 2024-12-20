Karachi, Dec 20 (PTI) The PCB on Friday announced that the coastal city of Gwadar in the restive province of Balochistan will host the players draft for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) on January 11.

Pakistan was also contemplating England and Dubai as possible venues.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi said other details like timing of the draft and venue would be shared later.

Gwadar is the heart of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and has one of the most beautiful and scenic grounds in the country but due to recent attacks at its security installations and surrounding areas, it has not hosted any cricket matches.

Naqvi said the decision to select Gwadar was aimed at taking the game to the people in the province and inspire the next generations.

"Gwadar, with its stunning coastline and strategic importance, represents the heart of Pakistan's economic future. By hosting the PSL player draft here, we aim to highlight its cultural and economic significance while celebrating the unity cricket brings to our nation," Naqvi said.

"I look forward to welcoming all the franchises and the relevant stakeholders to the beautiful city of Gwadar as we take an exciting step towards marking the start of the 10th edition of Pakistan's biggest sporting extravaganza."

The PCB has announced the list of Pakistani players placed by their franchises in the platinum and other categories but the final list of foreign players who will be available in the draft is yet to be released.

This is the first time the PSL, launched in 2016, will clash with the Indian Premier League as it would be held in the same window which is usually reserved every year for the IPL.

The PCB and its franchises are making efforts to rope in the high-profile overseas players who went unsold in the IPL auction last month.

