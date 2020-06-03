Sports News | CPL Submits Proposal to Stage Entire Tournament in Trinidad

London [UK], June 3 (ANI): The Caribbean Premier League (CPL) organisers, in efforts to go ahead with the tournament, submitted a proposal to the Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Keith Rowley, to stage the league in the country.

CPL's chief operating officer Pete Russell stated that officials will hold a virtual meeting with cabinet ministers on Thursday. During the meeting, a range of topics will be discussed such as possible quarantine periods upon arrival in Trinidad, health protocols, and any assurances that need to be given.

"We're ready to play. If you get the second wave that everyone hopes won't come, we'd be back to square one, but the only other thing that will derail us is the government not allowing us to play for safety reasons. It's just a case of getting the green light from them," ESPN Cricinfo quoted Russell as saying.

As part of the proposal, the CPL has said it would want to host the entire tournament, consisting of 34 matches, at Trinidad's two main grounds, the Queen's Park Oval and the Brian Lara Academy. The tournament is due to take place between August 19 and September 26.

Furthermore, as per the current plans, all six CPL teams would stay in the same hotel in Trinidad, with each team being cordoned off and treated as a single household. In addition, the teams would be broken down into clusters of four or five in that household, within which social distancing could be relaxed. (ANI)

