Chennai, Feb 24 (PTI) Former India allrounder Sridharan Sriram will be the assistant bowling coach of Chennai Super Kings in the upcoming IPL, the five-time champions announced on Monday.

"Say Yellove to our assistant bowling Coach Sriram Sridharan! Brought up from the tracks of Chepauk to a packed portfolio of coaching tenures in Australia and Bangladesh, he embarks on this new journey with the pride!" CSK posted on X, making the announcement.

The former left-arm spin bowling all-rounder will work with Stephen Fleming (head coach), Mike Hussey (batting coach) and Eric Simons (bowling consultant).

CSK boasts of R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shreyas Gopal, Noor Ahmad, Deepak Hooda and Rachin Ravindra in their spin bowling lineup.

The 49-year-old will fill in the void left by Dwayne Bravo who has now joined defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders as their mentor.

Sriram has previously worked with Australia as their assistant coach from 2016-2022 and later served as Bangladesh's T20 consultant for the Asia Cup and T20 World Cup. He also served them as a technical consultant before the ODI World Cup.

In IPL, he has worked with Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) and Lucknow Super Giants.

CSK failed to make the playoffs last season and ended fifth behind Royal Challengers Bengaluru on net run rate.

CSK will take on Mumbai Indians at home in their opening match of the IPL on March 23. The tournament starts on the previous day with Kolkata Knight Riders facing RCB at Eden Gardens.

