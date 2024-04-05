Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 5 (ANI): Former Australia cricketer Shane Watson said that the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be learning from the mistakes that they made against Delhi Capitals (DC) in their previous encounter in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

After losing to Delhi Capitals (DC) by 20 runs in their previous clash in the ongoing IPL season, defending champions CSK currently sit third on the points table with 4 points after two wins and one loss, with the net run rate at +0.976.

While speaking on JioCinema, Watson hoped that former CSK skipper MS Dhoni would move up in the batting order in their upcoming matches when the right opportunity comes in.

"CSK will be learning from the little things that went wrong against Delhi in their last game and make the most of the things that went incredibly well. One thing was Dhoni, the way he batted, coming in late in the game, which will mean that hopefully, he'll move up the order when an opportunity presents itself, because he batted as well as I've seen him for a long time," Watson told JioCinema.

He added that they will learn from their mistakes and will get ready for their next clash against the Hyderabad-based franchise.

"The lessons that CSK learned, that's the reason why they've been so successful for so long because they'll find out little elements they need to get better, they need to execute better and where they went wrong and they'll learn from that. So they'll be ready to go against Hyderabad," he added.

On Friday, the Chennai-based franchise will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), MS Dhoni (Wk), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Sameer Rizvi, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana, Mustafizur Rahman, Shardul Thakur, Shaik Rasheed, Moeen Ali, Mitchell Santner, Devon Conway, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh, RS Hangargekar, Maheesh Theekshana, Nishant Sindhu, Aravelly Avanish. (ANI)

