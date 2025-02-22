Lahore, Feb 22 (PTI) Scoreboard of the Champions Trophy Group B match between Australia and England here on Saturday.
England innings:
Phil Salt c Carey b Dwarshuis 10
Ben Duckett lbw b Labuschagne 165
Jamie Smith c Carey b Dwarshuis 15
Joe Root lbw b Zampa 68
Harry Brook c Carey b Zampa 3
Jos Buttler c Ellis b Maxwell 23
Liam Livingstone c Ellis b Dwarshuis 14
Brydon Carse c&b Labuschagne 8
Jofra Archer not out 21
Adil Rashid not out 1
Extras: 23 (b-5, lb-5, nb-2, w-11)
Total: 351/8 in 50 overs
Fall of wickets: 1-13, 2-43, 3-201, 4-219, 5-280, 6-316, 7-322, 8-338
Bowling: Spencer Johnson 7-0-54-0, Ben Dwarshuis 10-0-66-3, Nathan Ellis 10-0-51-0, Glenn Maxwell 7-0-58-1, Adam Zampa 10-0-64-2, Matthew Short 1-0-7-0, Marnus Labuschagne 5-0-41-2.
