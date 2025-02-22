Lahore, Feb 22 (PTI) Scoreboard of the Champions Trophy Group B match between Australia and England here on Saturday.

Also Read | India vs Pakistan ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Dubai Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here's How Weather Will Behave for IND vs PAK Match at Dubai International Stadium.

England innings:

Phil Salt c Carey b Dwarshuis 10

Also Read | IND vs PAK Champions Trophy 2025: All You Need To Know Ahead of India vs Pakistan Mega Clash.

Ben Duckett lbw b Labuschagne 165

Jamie Smith c Carey b Dwarshuis 15

Joe Root lbw b Zampa 68

Harry Brook c Carey b Zampa 3

Jos Buttler c Ellis b Maxwell 23

Liam Livingstone c Ellis b Dwarshuis 14

Brydon Carse c&b Labuschagne 8

Jofra Archer not out 21

Adil Rashid not out 1

Extras: 23 (b-5, lb-5, nb-2, w-11)

Total: 351/8 in 50 overs

Fall of wickets: 1-13, 2-43, 3-201, 4-219, 5-280, 6-316, 7-322, 8-338

Bowling: Spencer Johnson 7-0-54-0, Ben Dwarshuis 10-0-66-3, Nathan Ellis 10-0-51-0, Glenn Maxwell 7-0-58-1, Adam Zampa 10-0-64-2, Matthew Short 1-0-7-0, Marnus Labuschagne 5-0-41-2.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)