Puri (Odisha) [India], November 17 (ANI): Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has created a sand sculpture of a 56 ft long World Cup trophy with the message "Good Luck Team India" at Puri beach in Odisha.

India are set to face Australia in the final showdown match in the ICC World Cup 2023 at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

While wishing Team India for the summit clash, Sudarsan has created a sand sculpture of the World Cup trophy by using around 500 steel bowls and 300 hundred cricket balls. This art is about 56 feet long. Students of his sand art Institute joined hands with him to complete this sculpture. He took about 6 hours to complete this sculpture.

"We have created this special installation of sand art to wish team India for the final match of India vs Australia which will be played at Gujurat," Sudarsan told ANI.

Tournament hosts, India have won all ten of their matches en route to the World Cup final, winning nine of nine in the league stage before easily defeating New Zealand in the semi-finals in Mumbai.

Rohit Sharma's side will face Australia in the final after the five-time Champions beat South Africa in a tense second semi-final at Eden Gardens on Thursday.

Hosts India have won the Men's Cricket World Cup twice before in their history, first in 1983 in the UK and most recently in 2011 on home soil.

India sailed through the group stage, finishing top with 18 points having won all nine of their matches. Unbeaten in the tournament, India reached the final with a stellar semi-final victory against New Zealand. The match had interesting moments as the Kiwis gave it all to chase India's huge score but India's pacer Mohammed Shami struck at crucial moments to ensure the team's victory.

India defeated New Zealand by 70 runs in the match played in Mumbai on Wednesday.

If Men in Blue win the final in Ahmedabad, it will be the second time they will win the marquee tournament on home soil. (ANI)

