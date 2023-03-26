Mumbai, Mar 26 (PTI) Delhi Capitals skipper Meg Lanning won the toss and elected to bat first against Mumbai Indians in the final of the Women's Premier League here on Sunday.

While MI decided to go with the same playing XI, DC brought in Minnu Mani for Poonam Yadav.

Also Read | MI-W vs DC-W Live Score Updates of WPL 2023 Final: Delhi Capitals Wins the Toss and Opts to Bat First.

DC had qualified directly for the final after topping the league stage points table, while MI made it to the summit clash after beating UP Warriorz in the eliminator on Friday.

The Teams:

Also Read | LSG Team in IPL 2023: Schedule, Player List and Squad Analysis of Lucknow Super Giants in TATA Indian Premier League 16.

Mumbai Indians: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Yastika Bhatia (w), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Melie Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque.

Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Taniya Bhatia (w), Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Minnu Mani.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)