Sports News | DDCA to Induct Tilak Raj, Anjali Sharma in Apex Council, Bhardwaj May Be Removed

New Delhi, Jun 17 (PTI) The Delhi & Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) will be inducting former first-class players Tilak Raj Sharma and Anjali Sharma in its Apex Council after receiving a communication from Indian Cricketers' Association (ICA) president Ashok Malhotra.

The introduction of the two could lead to the removal of Sanjay Bhardwaj, one of the directors, who is an ex first-class cricketer from DDCA's Apex Council.

As per the new constitution, all state unit's apex council will have a male and a female former cricketer, a rule that DDCA didn't pay heed to during all these months.

However Malhotra's mail, which is in possession of PTI, clearly stated that Tilak Raj and Anjali must be called for its next Apex Council meeting.

"I am sending you this Email regarding the Introduction of the Apex Council members both male and female. Just for your good office's notice.

"It is compulsory to call both these members to your Apex Council meetings as per the order of Supreme Court, although details were sent to all state associations in October," Malhotra wrote with name and contact details of the two players.

DDCA joint secretary Rajan Manchanda said that both Tilak Raj and Anjali will be inducted as per norms.

"Obviously, since ICA has sent the mail, we will honour it. Both of them will be called for next Apex Council meeting as and when it happens."

However Tilak Raj's entry might well mean end of the road for Bhardwaj while some in BCCI feel that ICA had no jurisdiction to tell a state unit who would be their players' association representative.

"I don't think ICA had any business sending a mail to DDCA to induct players' representative along with names. It's the state unit's prerogative," the BCCI veteran told PTI.

