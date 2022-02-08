Ahmedabad, Feb 8 (PTI) Senior opener Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer, who had tested positive for COVID-19 last week, had a light training session here on Tuesday evening after recovering and completing their isolation period.

The duo was monitored by the BCCI medical team.

Also Read | India vs France, FIH Pro League Hockey 2021-22 Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar: Watch Free Telecast of Hockey Match on TV and Online.

It is highly unlikely that they will be straight away drafted into the playing XI for the second ODI, which is scheduled to be held here on Wednesday.

On February 2, a COVID-19 outbreak had hit the Indian cricket team as three main players -- Dhawan, reserve opener Ruturaj Gaikwad and middle-order batter Iyer -- tested positive for the virus during their mandatory isolation period before the start of West Indies series.

Also Read | U Mumba vs Patna Pirates, PKL 2021-22 Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar: Watch Free Telecast of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 on TV and Online.

Four other persons, including net bowler Navdeep Saini, have also tested positive for COVID-19. Saini was on the standby list.

Saini had also recovered from COVID-19 and had trained in the nets on Monday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)