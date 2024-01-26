Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], January 26 (ANI): The Disability Cricket Team of England and officials expressed gratitude to The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah for supporting the cause of Differently Abled cricket and extending his help in organizing the five-match T20 series between India and England in Ahmedabad.

The five-match series between India and England will be held in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, starting from January 28 to February 6.

Also Read | Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner, Australian Open 2024 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch Live TV Telecast of Aus Open Men's Singles Semifinal Tennis Match?.

Narendra Modi Stadium, which hosted the final of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup between India and Australia, will host the last match of the five-match series along with the closing ceremony on February 6.

https://twitter.com/dcciofficial/status/1750475037520576729

Also Read | Australian Open 2024 Day 12 Highlights Daily Round-Up and Match Results: Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden, Aryna Sabalenka Enter Final; Qinwen Zheng Knocks Out Dayana Yastremska.

"The @ECB_cricket Disability Cricket Team and officials express gratitude to @BCCI Secretary @JayShah for supporting the cause of Differently Abled cricket and extending his help in organizing the five-match series between India and England in Ahmedabad. #PhysicalDisability," the Differently Abled Cricket Council of India on Thursday posted a video of England team players and officials expressing gratitude to Jay Shah.

The first two matches will be held in the Narendra Modi Stadium complex, in their 'B' ground, while the third and fourth matches will be held in the Gujarat College and Railway Ground, respectively. The series has been organised by the Differently Abled Cricket Council of India (DCCI) and supported by BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India).

Announcing the national squad on Sunday, the DCCI named all-rounder Keni as the captain, while Jammu and Kashmir batsman Wasim Iqbal was named his deputy.

The 16-member squad comprises two wicketkeepers, Yogendra B (Madhya Pradesh) and Lokesh Marghade (Vidarbha). A week-long training camp was held at the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals' High Performance Centre in Nagpur, Maharashtra, from January 14 to January 20.

The camp was conducted under the supervision of former Rajasthan Ranji team captain Rohit Jhalani, who has also been named the head coach of the Indian team. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)