Mumbai, April 10: Novak Djokovic's latest bid to win a 100th career title ended in another upset defeat to a familiar face. Alejandro Tabilo, who handed the 24-time Grand Slam champion a surprising loss at the Italian Open last year, beat Djokovic 6-3, 6-4 on Wednesday in the second round of the Monte Carlo Masters. Back on clay for the first time since winning the Olympic gold in Paris last August, Djokovic said he didn't have high expectations going into the match. Top-Seeded Alexander Zverev Loses Against Matteo Berrettini in Second Round of Monte Carlo Masters 2025.

“I knew I'm going to have a tough opponent and I knew I'm going to probably play pretty bad. But this bad, I didn't expect.” Djokovic said.

Djokovic, who recently lost the Miami Open final to Jakub Mensik, turns 38 next month — shortly before the French Open starts on May 25. French Open champion Carlos Alcaraz started his clay-court season by rallying for a 3-6, 6-0, 6-1 victory over Francisco Cerundolo.

The second-seeded Alcaraz was coming off a surprising loss to Belgian veteran David Goffin in his first match at the Miami Open. Another upset seemed possible when Cerundolo, ranked No. 22, took the first set but Alcaraz dominated the rest of the match and converted five of his seven break points across the second and third sets.

Alcaraz is seeking a second title of 2025 and to finetune his clay-court game ahead of a bid to retain his title at Roland Garros starting next month. Tabilo clinched victory on his second match point when Djokovic hit a service return too long. Novak Djokovic Set To Headline Laureus World Sports Awards 2025 on April 21.

Djokovic had saved one match point in the ninth game when he was trailing 5-3 and 30-40 on his serve, producing a neat drop shot over the net which his Chilean opponent couldn't reach. No. 13 Lorenzo Musetti beat Jiri Lehecka 1-6, 7-5, 6-2 to set up a last-16 match against fellow Italian Matteo Berrettini, who beat top-seeded Alexander Zverev on Tuesday.

Daniil Medvedev overcame Alexandre Muller 7-6 (6), 5-7, 6-2, and fourth-seeded Casper Ruud beat Roberto Bautista Agut 6-2, 6-1. Richard Gasquet and Gael Monfils, a pair of 38-year-old Frenchman, were eliminated by Daniel Altmaier and seventh-seeded Andrey Rublev, respectively. The Monte Carlo Masters is the first big clay-court tournament of the year on the ATP Tour.

