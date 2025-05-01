New Delhi [India] May 1 (ANI): The Dream League of India, a one-of-a-kind Tennis Cricket Ball League, in a grand ceremony here in Delhi, was launched on Thursday. The Dream League of India will cater to both juniors (13-18) and seniors (18+), with six franchises participating across both categories, as per a release from the Dream League of India.

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has been appointed as the Commissioner of the Dream League of India. Joining the league as one of the six celebrity faces is acclaimed music icon Salim Merchant.

Also Read | Djurgarden vs Chelsea UEFA Europa Conference League 2024-25 Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch UECL Semi-Final Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Servotech Sports launched this league, aiming to nurture the finest grassroots talent, with top performers earning the chance to represent the Indian tennis cricket team internationally in tennis cricket.

To play in the Dream League of India, players can register themselves on the league's official website or the Starzpit App for the nationwide open fair trials, conducted across multiple districts and centres under the supervision of over 1,500 certified coaches.

Also Read | GT vs SRH IPL 2025 Preview: Key Battles, H2H, Impact Players and More About Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Indian Premier League Season 18 Match 51.

From these fair trials, 860 junior and 860 senior players will be shortlisted for the DLI auction, where six franchises per category will select their squads. Players shortlisted from the fair trials will enter the Dream League of India auction.

Top performers stand a chance to be scouted by the International Tennis Cricket Federation (ITCF) and the Tennis Cricket Association of India (TCAI) selectors to represent Team India in tennis cricket.

Moreover, unsold players will compete in the country's biggest Inter-Zonal Tournament, with zonal champions advancing to an All-Zonal Championship. The winning team will face the Season 1 Franchise Champion in the Season 2 opener, ensuring every player gets a pathway to recognition and national glory.

Speaking on the launch of DLI, Rishabh Bhatia, Director, Servotech Sports, said, "At Servotech Sports, we are committed to transforming dreams into reality. The Dream League of India reflects our belief in grassroots empowerment and our passion for seeing India dominate new frontiers in sports. Every young player from every gully now has a real chance to wear the Tennis cricket ball India jersey."

Speaking on the occasion, actor Sonu Sood, League Commissioner, DLI said, "Dreams are meant to be chased -- and realised. The Dream League of India is not just about a game, it's about giving wings to thousands of young athletes across India. I am proud to be part of a movement that will inspire, uplift, and transform the sporting landscape." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)