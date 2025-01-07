Dubai [UAE], January 7 (ANI): The Tennis Ball Cricket Premier League (TBCPL 10) on Tuesday its inaugural T10 tournament featuring eight franchise teams, scheduled to take place from May 26 to June 5, 2025, a release from the league said.

The tournament promises to bring the excitement of tennis ball cricket to millions of viewers globally. The venue for the exciting tournament shall be announced soon. The groundbreaking professional tennis ball cricket league will showcase franchises representing key Indian cities: Mumbai Mavericks, Delhi Dynamos, Bangalore Blasters, Kolkata Kings, Chandigarh Champions, Hyderabad Hunters, Ahmedabad Avengers, and Chennai Challengers, as per a press release from TBCPL.

Also Read | Pakistan vs West Indies 2025 Schedule: Get PAK vs WI Test Series Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

The tournament structure includes 31 league matches followed by four playoff games, bringing the excitement of professional tennis ball cricket to a global stage. In a comprehensive talent search initiative, TBCPL 10 will conduct trials across 50 cities in India, including major centres in North, East, and Central zones, ensuring representation from every corner of the country.

The league will conduct its inaugural player auction on May 5-6, 2025, where the eight franchises will build their teams from the pool of talented players selected through the nationwide trials.

Also Read | Former West Indies Captain Sir Clive Lloyd Expresses Concern Over Two-Tier Test Cricket System, Says ‘I Don’t See It Happening’.

TBCPL 10 represents a revolutionary step in organizing tennis ball cricket at a professional level, bringing structure and excitement to a format that has been a beloved part of street cricket culture. This unprecedented tournament aims to transform casual tennis ball cricket into a professional sporting spectacle, backed by what industry experts are calling the world's most sustainable cricket business model.

The announcement of cricketing legend Yuvraj Singh as a Brand Ambassador marks a significant milestone for the league. The World Cup-winning all-rounder, known for his explosive batting and match-winning performances, brings his vast experience and passion for cricket development to TBCPL 10.

Speaking about his role, Yuvraj Singh expressed: "I am thrilled to be part of this historic moment in cricket. TBCPL 10 is the first tournament to bring professional tennis ball cricket talents from so many Indian cities simultaneously. Now, we are elevating this format to a professional level across multiple cities. It's a dream come true for many aspiring cricketers who will now have a platform to showcase their talent."

The league stakeholder Mohit Joon of TBC pvt ltd., emphasized the unprecedented scale of the tournament: "TBCPL 10 is making history as the first professional tennis ball cricket league to endorse talents simultaneously across eight major Indian locations. With trials planned in 50 cities, we are creating the most extensive talent scouting network in tennis ball cricket history. Having Yuvraj Singh on board adds tremendous value to our vision, and our partnership with Sony Sports Network ensures the widest possible reach for this exciting format. We are confident that this tournament will revolutionize tennis ball cricket as an important cricketing avenue to be perceived and played well."

League promoter Naresh Pawar, lauded this innovative initiative by sharing "The launch of TBCPL 10 marks a landmark moment in T10 sports. Our sustainable business model sets new standards in cricket administration and commercial viability. Never before has tennis ball cricket been organized at this scale across so many cities. This tournament unlike many others will bridge the gap between street cricket and professional sports, creating new opportunities for talents across the country. We are particularly excited about the tournament's potential to discover hidden gems from every corner of these cities." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)