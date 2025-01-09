Yuvraj Singh was named the brand ambassador of the Tennis Ball Cricket Premier League 2025 on January 8. In a post on social media, the former India national cricket team all-rounder said he was 'thrilled' as he made this announcement. "This T10 league is set to redefine cricket with its high-energy format and incredible talent. Can’t wait to see the action unfold with 8 franchises bringing their A-game. Let’s take tennis ball cricket to the next level!" he wrote on social media. The inaugural edition of the Tennis Ball Cricket Premier League is set to start from May 26. Yuvraj Singh Labels New Zealand Test Series Whitewash As Bigger Low for Team India Than Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024–25 Loss (Watch Video).

Yuvraj Singh 'Thrilled' at Being Brand Ambassador of Tennis Ball Cricket Premier League

Thrilled to announce my association as the Brand Ambassador for the Tennis Ball Cricket Premier League @tbcpl10. This T10 league is set to redefine cricket with its high-energy format and incredible talent. Can’t wait to see the action unfold with 8 franchises bringing their… pic.twitter.com/eWwSzSgY5u — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) January 8, 2025

