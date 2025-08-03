Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 3 (ANI): Namdhari FC continued their winning run at the 134th Durand Cup with a commanding 4-2 victory over the Indian Air Force Football Team in a crucial Group A clash, here at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK) on Sunday.

Samuel K opened the scoring for the Airmen in the 7th minute, but the I-League side responded with goals from Cledson Dasilva (penalty, 37'), Amandeep Singh (45'), and second-half strikes from Dharmpreet Singh (60') and substitute Seilenthang Lotjem (74') to secure all three points. Despite a late goal from Sankit in the 78th minute, the Airmen could not mount a comeback, as per a press release.

Also Read | FC Porto vs Atletico Madrid, Club Friendly 2025-26 Live Streaming Online in India: How To Watch Pre-Season Exhibition Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Both teams came out with attacking intent, starting in a 4-4-2 formation. Indian Air Force coach Priya Darshan relied on the experienced attacking duo of Saurav Sadhukhan and Aman Khan. In contrast, Namdhari FC head coach Harpreet Singh fielded a strong XI led by Brazilian striker Cledson Dasilva and winger Bhupinder Singh.

It was the Airmen who drew first blood in the 7th minute when midfielder Samuel K capitalised on a loose ball after a cross from Saurav. His initial attempt was blocked, but on the rebound, he volleyed it into the far post, giving Namdhari keeper Niraj Kumar no chance.

Also Read | WWE SummerSlam 2025 Night 2 Free Live Streaming Online: Get Wrestling PLE Live Telecast Details on TV With Match Card and Time in IST.

Namdhari responded with a flurry of attacks, with Dasilva missing two clear chances in the 12th and 35th minutes. Their persistence paid off in the 37th when defender Lamine Moro was fouled inside the box by Aman Khan. Dasilva stepped up and calmly slotted the penalty into the bottom right corner, sending the goalkeeper the wrong way to level the score.

Momentum shifted firmly in Namdhari's favour just before the break. In the 45th minute, a long throw-in by Jaskaranpreet Singh was whipped into the box by Amandeep, and Air Force's defense misjudged it and it went into the net, giving Namdhari a 2-1 lead heading into halftime.

Namdhari maintained their attacking tempo in the second half. In the 60th minute, Jaskaranpreet once again initiated a move down the left wing, delivering a precise ball into the box that substitute Dharampreet Singh finished clinically to extend the lead to 3-1.

Namdhari FC got into trouble when Manbir Singh was sent off in the 73rd minute for a reckless challenge, reducing them to 10 men. However, that didn't stop them as Dasilva sliced through the Airmen's defence and squared the ball to substitute Seilenthang Lotjem, who smashed it into the near post to make it 4-1.

Namdhari's defensive lapse allowed Sankit to redeem himself somewhat in the 78th minute. He pounced on a loose ball after a failed clearance and slotted home with the outside of his left foot to pull one back for the Air Force.

The Airmen pressed hard in the closing stages, with Aqib and Sankit both attempting to reduce the deficit, but Namdhari's backline, led by Lamine Moro and Gurshan Singh, held firm.

With this win, Namdhari FC sit comfortably at the top of Group A with six points from two matches, strongly positioning themselves for a spot in the quarterfinals ahead of the crucial clash against East Bengal on Wednesday (August 6). (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)