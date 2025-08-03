Mumbai, August 3: Debutants 1 Ladakh FC made a dream start to their maiden Durand Cup campaign by holding seasoned Nepalese side Tribhuvan Army FC to a 1-1 draw in a hard-fought Group C encounter of the 134th Durand Cup, which was played here at the JRD Tata Sports Complex. Defender Siju headed in the opener in the 23rd minute to script history as the first-ever Ladakhi player to score in the iconic tournament, before Tribhuvan Army's Nirajan Dhami equalised with a calm finish just before the break. Durand Cup 2025: Punjab FC To Begin Campaign Against Karbi Anglong Morning Star.

Tribhuvan Army FC Head Coach Megh Raj K.C. made three changes to his starting line-up, bringing in goalkeeper Bikesh Kuthu, Aviskar Khadka and Nirajan Dhami in place of Samit Shrestha, Aayush Timsina and Nawayug Shrestha. 1 Ladakh FC Head Coach Rajan Mani fielded a strong eleven in a 4-3-3 formation with a deadly trio of Kamalesh, Ajay and Bhaaranyu, leading the attack.

1 Ladakh FC is creating history as they become the first team from the Himalayan region to feature in Asia's oldest football tournament, and they are trying to soak in the atmosphere. They are playing with a youthful squad and making their debut in a national tournament for the first time in their history.

In what marks a landmark occasion for Ladakh football, debutants 1 Ladakh FC stunned Tribhuvan Army FC with an early lead at the JRD Tata Sports Complex. In the 23rd minute, defender Siju powered a precise header from a corner to give the youthful side a shock advantage. Tribhuvan Army, dominant in possession during the opening exchanges, struggled to create clear-cut chances until the final 20 minutes. Durand Cup 2025: NorthEast United FC Begin Title Defence With 3–1 Win Over Malaysian Armed Forces.

By the 35th minute, a Ladakh stalling their momentum but Tribhuvan Army grew into the game and, in the 40th minute, Nirajan Dhami delivered a composed finish, tapping in a through ball following a swift counterattack to level the score and execute a trademark 'Siu' celebration. Two minutes of added time followed, and the half ended at 1-1.

The second half began with Tribhuvan Army FC pushing forward with urgency, dominating possession and setting the tempo. Their midfield began to dictate the play, creating multiple half-chances through both flanks. Despite the pressure, 1 Ladakh FC's defence remained resolute, anchored by a disciplined backline and sharp goalkeeping.

Tribhuvan Army's forwards tried to break through with quick combinations and set pieces, but Ladakh's debutants stayed organized, often resorting to quick counters to relieve the pressure. As the half wore on, fatigue set in, with several players from both sides requiring treatment and hydration breaks. Durand Cup 2025: Clayton Silva Scores Four Goals As Diamond Harbour FC Crush BSF Football Club 8–1.

While the Nepal side came close on a couple of occasions, most notably with a curling effort that narrowly missed the post, they failed to convert their chances. Ladakh showed grit and heart, ensuring the game ended in a well-earned 1-1 draw.

The result marks a proud moment for 1 Ladakh FC, who claimed their first Durand Cup point in historic fashion. All 43 matches of the 134th Durand Cup will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network (Sony Ten2 HD) as well as livestreamed on the SonyLiv OTT platform.

