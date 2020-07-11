Leeds [UK], July 11 (ANI): England 1966 World Cup hero and former Leeds United legend Jack Charlton has died at the age of 85 on Friday night (local time) following a long-term illness.

United mourned the demise of Charlton who made record 773 appearances for the club over a 23-year period as a player, becoming one of the all-time great central defenders in the game.

He won his first England cap against Scotland on April 10, 1965 and was part of Sir Alf Ramsay's England World Cup squad in 1966.

With the Three Lions, Charlton played in every match during the 1966 tournament which England went on to win, defeating West Germany 4-2 in the final at Wembley, England's only World Cup success to date.

A year later in 1967, Charlton was named as the Football Writers' Association Footballer of the Year.

Charlton retired from playing at the end of the 1972-73 season, with his final game coming against Southampton on April 28, 1973.

Along with his record total of 773 appearances, Charlton scored 96 times for Leeds, making him the club's ninth highest scorer in our history.

He won a total of 35 caps for England, scoring six goals for his country and was appointed an OBE in 1974.

Following his playing career, Charlton went into management, with spells in charge of Middlesbrough, Sheffield Wednesday, Newcastle United and the Republic of Ireland. (ANI)

