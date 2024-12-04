Mumbai, December 4: England on Wednesday announced an unchanged playing eleven for the upcoming second Test match of the series against New Zealand in Wellington. Earlier in the first Test in Christchurch, England clinched an eight-wicket win which helped them to take a 1-0 lead in the Test series against the Kiwis. Jacob Bethell who made his Test debut in the Christchurch Test has confirmed his spot in the playing eleven for the second Test match as well. New Zealand and England National Cricket Teams Docked Three Points Each By ICC After NZ vs ENG 1st Test 2024, Race to WTC 2023-25 Final Intensifies.

Bethell played an unbeaten fifty in the second inning in the previous game which helped them to take a lead in the series. Ben Stokes will lead the Three Lions in the second Test game, which will be starting from December 6.

England Playing XI for 2nd Test Against New Zealand

Our XI for the second Test against New Zealand has been announced 👇@IGcom | #EnglandCricket — England Cricket (@englandcricket) December 4, 2024

Recapping the first Test match, Jacob Bethell's debut fifty and Brydon Carse's dominance with the ball helped England secure a eight-wicket victory over New Zealand at Hagley Oval in Christchurch. New Zealand started Day 04 at 155/6 at Hagley Oval, with a four-run lead against England. The Kiwis added 99 runs to their overnight total.

Daryl Mitchell (84) displayed a stunning performance with the bat and had support from Nathan Smith (21) and other tailenders on the way. However, Brydon Carse, who picked three of the four remaining wickets helping himself to career-best figures of 6/42, ensured that England had to chase only 104 to secure a win in the Christchurch Test. New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon Holds Reception For England and BlackCaps National Cricket Teams At Premier House After NZ vs ENG 1st Test 2024 (Watch Video).

The chase wasn't a problem for the Three Lions as New Zealand bowling failed to create any threat on the fourth day at Hagley Oval. Jacob Bethell led the English batting lineup during the chase and slammed a scintillating unbeaten fifty on his debut, with just 37 balls.

England Playing Eleven: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ollie Pope (WK), Ben Stokes (C), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Shoaib Bashir.

