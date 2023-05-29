Sao Paulo, May 29 (AP): The knockout stage of the Under-20 World Cup will feature all four South American teams that started the tournament, and only two European soccer powerhouses: England and Italy. The two will meet on Wednesday in the most anticipated encounter of the round-of-16. The winner will move to face Colombia or Slovakia in the quarter-finals. Why Are Barcelona Leaving Camp Nou? Know Where Catalan Giants Will Play Next Season.

On the same side of the draw, Argentina will take on Nigeria on Wednesday. If the hosts advance, they will play either a physically strong Ecuador or a fast-paced South Korea.

Brazil's next rival will be Tunisia, which advanced for having scored one more goal than France. If the Brazilians confirm their favouritism on Wednesday, they will take on either Asian champion Uzbekistan or debutant Israel.

The United States will play New Zealand on Tuesday in the battle to reach the last eight. The winner of that match will challenge either Gambia or Uruguay.

Two of the favourites in the tournament failed to advance to the round-of-16; France finished third in its group and African champions Senegal, in fourth. Japan, which ended its group stage campaign in the third position, also failed to qualify after a strong start. PSG Goalkeeper Sergio Rico In 'Serious' Condition, Admitted in ICU After Horse Riding Accident.

Among the teams advancing to the knockout stage, Argentina has six titles in the tournament, Brazil totals five and England won the 2017 edition. (AP) AM

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)