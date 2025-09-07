Southampton [UK], September 7 (ANI): England registered their seventh 400-plus total in men's ODIs during the third ODI against South Africa at Southampton on Sunday.

During the third ODI, a dead rubber essentially with England having lost the series 2-0 already, the hosts went all out guns blazing, with Joe Root and Jacob Bethell's centuries being the headlining acts.

England, with seven 400-plus totals, has now joined India as the cricketing nation with joint-second-highest 400-plus scores in ODIs.

South Africa holds the record for most 400-plus runs totals in ODIs, with a total of eight such totals.

Notably, post Cricket World Cup 2015, in which England endured a humiliating group stage exit, England has posted seven 400-run plus totals, the most by a team, with South Africa being next with three.

The white ball revolution for England kickstarted after this poor outing, with likes of Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Dawid Malan, Phil Salt, Harry Brook and Bethell delivering quality performances over the years.

The highest point of this revolution was the ICC Cricket World Cup wein in 2019 at home, which was followed by 2022 ICC T20 World Cup win in Australia, which made England champions of white-ball cricket at entirety at one point.

But the revolution ended with a whimper, as England failed to defend their World Cup title in 2023 in India, getting just three wins in nine matches and finishing at seventh. Since the end of that tournament, England has won just seven out of 22 completed ODIs and won just one of six bilateral series. Also, they faced a winless campaign in ICC Champions Trophy this year, marking an end to Jos Buttler's era as white-ball captain and bringing in Brook to the forefront as a leader in limited-overs cricket.

Coming to the match, South Africa, who already has the series in hand 2-0, won the toss and opted to field first.

After Jamie Smith (62 in 48 balls, with nine fours and a six) had steady partnerships with Ben Duckett (31 in 33 balls, with six fours), England was at 117/2. Then it was Bethell (110 in 82 balls, with 13 fours and three sixes), who took the charge of things with Joe Root (100 in 96 balls, with six fours) with a 182-run stand for the third wicket.

Amazing finishing touches from Jos Buttler (62* in 32 balls, with eight fours and a six) and Will Jacks (19* in eight balls, with two fours and a six) powered England to 414/5 in 50 overs. (ANI)

