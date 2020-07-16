Manchester, Jul 16 (AP) Spinner Roston Chase struck twice in two balls and Joe Root departed on 23 Thursday as England tiptoed to tea on 112-3 against the West Indies on the first day of the second test.

Meanwhile, opener Dom Sibley's caution was justified in the gloomy conditions leavened by floodlights at Old Trafford, as he snailed to 46 not out from 145 balls. Sibley was dropped on 44 at short leg just before tea.

That was off a delivery by Chase, whose easy offbreaks were managing to lull England into loose shots.

He removed Rory Burns with the last ball of the morning session -- England went to lunch 29-1 -- and bagged Burns' replacement, Zac Crawley, for a duck with the first ball of the middle session.

Crawley tried to help Chase around the corner and gave leg slip Jason Holder a gift catch.

Chase missed a hat trick, and Root survived a West Indies lbw review before he'd scored.

While England changed its pace attack from the lost first test in Southampton, the West Indies picked an unchanged XI and might have paid for it as fast bowler Shannon Gabriel left the field after only seven overs of work.

Sibley and Root remained chilled in combining for 52 until Root swished at Alzarri Joseph and a thick outside edge flew to Holder at second slip to make it 81-3. It's the fourth time Joseph has tagged Root in tests.

Chase, with two wickets to his name, missed nabbing Sibley's, too, when the batsman was dropped at short leg, and he conceded a six over his head in the last over to Ben Stokes.

Stokes was 18 not out. AP SSC SSC 07162140 NNNN

FedEx earlier this month became the first sponsor to announce it had asked the organization to change the name, particularly important because CEO Frederick Smith owns part of the team. FedEx paid $205 million for the long-term naming rights to the team's stadium in Landover, Maryland.

The lease at FedEx Field expires in 2027, and dropping the name keeps open various possibilities in Maryland, Virginia and Washington for the team's new stadium and headquarters. District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser has said the name was an “obstacle” to Snyder building on the old RFK Stadium site, which is believed to be his preference.

The team recently started cutting ties with racist founder George Preston Marshall, removing his name from the Ring of Fame and renaming the lower bowl at FedEx Field for the team's first Black player, late Hall of Famer Bobby Mitchell. Marshall, who renamed the Boston Braves the Redskins in 1933 and moved the team to D.C. four years later, was a segregationist and the last NFL owner to integrate his team.

The current logo shows the profile of a red-faced Native American with feathers in his hair.

Major League Baseball's Atlanta Braves and the National Hockey League's Chicago Blackhawks have said they have no inclination to change their names. Some advocates would like to see all Native American names, mascots and imagery out of sports.

Long removed from the glory days of winning Super Bowl titles in the 1982, 1987 and 1991 seasons under coach Joe Gibbs, Washington's NFL team has just five playoff appearances in 21 years and no postseason victories since 2005. The team has lacked a nationally marketable player since Robert Griffin III's short-lived stardom, and the 2020 schedule features zero prime-time games for a franchise that used to be a draw.

Re-branding with a new name and logo — and perhaps the same burgundy and gold colors — coupled with turning football operations over to Rivera could be a boon for Snyder on and off the field. Even if a segment of the fan base opposes the change in the name of tradition, winning would more than make up for those losses. (AP)

