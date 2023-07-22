Manchester [UK], July 22 (ANI): England pacer Mark Wood completed his 100 wickets in Test cricket on Friday.

The fiery pacer accomplished this milestone during England's fourth Ashes Test against Australia at Manchester.

After taking only one wicket in the first innings, Wood rattled Australia with some crucial wickets as the visitors were trying to overcome a massive 275 run lead by England, dismissing Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith and Travis Head for cheap.

He ended the day with a spell of 3/17 in seven overs.

Now in 30 Tests, Wood has taken 101 wickets at an average of 29.27. His best bowling figures are 6/37. He has taken four five-wicket hauls in Test cricket.

Wood entered the 2023 Ashes in the third Test at Headingley and made a quick impact with his pace that unsettled batters. In two matches so far, he has 11 wickets at an average of 16.09, with the best figures of 5/34. He also scored 40 valuable runs across both innings at Headingley.

Wood is the sixth-highest wicket-taker in Ashes 2023, with Stuart Broad (18) at the top.

Coming to the match, Australia ended the third day at 113/4, with Marnus Labuschagne (44*) and Mitchell Marsh (1*) unbeaten. They trail England by 162 runs.

Earlier, in reply to Australia's 317 in first innings, England had scored 592 runs in their first innings.

Australia became victim of some heavy hitting from host's top seven batters. Zak Crawley (189 in 182 balls, with 21 fours and three sixes) led the attack with his maiden Ashes ton. Moeen Ali (54 in 82 balls, with seven fours), Joe Root (84 in 95 balls with eight fours and a six), Harry Brook (61 in 100 balls, with five fours), skipper Ben Stokes (51 in 74 balls with five fours) and Jonny Bairstow (99* in 81 balls with 10 fours and four sixes) played impactful knocks.

Besides Hazlewood's fifer, Mitchell Starc and Cameron Green took two wickets each while Pat Cummins got one.

After opting to field first, England bundled out Australia for 317 in the first innings.Marnus Labuschagne (51), Mitchell Marsh (51), Steve Smith (41), Travis Head (48) and Mitchell Starc (36) played some vital knocks for Aussies.

Chris Woakes (5/62), Stuart Broad (2/68) and James Anderson (1/51) impressed with the ball for England. (ANI)

