Dubai [UAE], November 9 (ANI): Outgoing Team India head coach Ravi Shastri talked about the challenges of staying in bio-bubble, saying that even a great batter like Donald Bradman will see his average come down if asked to stay in bubbles for a long period of time.

Rahul Dravid will take over from Shastri and the former India skipper's first assignment would be the home T20I and Test series against New Zealand, beginning November 17.

Also Read | IND vs NAM Stat Highlights, T20 World Cup 2021: Rohit Sharma Reaches Milestone As India Beat Namibia.

The Men in Blue failed to progress to the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup. The side managed to win just three games out of five and they suffered losses against Pakistan and New Zealand in the Super 12 stage.

"When you are six months in the bubble, there are lots of players in this team who are all-format players. In the last 24 months, they have been home for 25 days. I do not care who you are, if you're name is Bradman and you are in a bubble, your average will come down because you are human. It is not something you put petrol in the backside and expect the guy to move on," said Shastri during a virtual post-match press conference.

Also Read | India vs Namibia Highlights of T20 World Cup 2021 Match 42: IND End Campaign With Dominant Win.

"It does not happen that way. These are tough times, in life, it is not what you accomplish, it is what you overcome and this is what this team has shown. They have shown the drive to hang in there. No complaints but sooner or later the bubble will burst, so you have to be careful," he added.

When asked whether he reached out to the BCCI in order to get a break for his players, Shastri said: "That is not my job, it was already done. Big administrators around the globe will be looking to have gap before big tournaments so that guys are mentally fresh and ready to play. Everyone was free to speak, no one player was treated as a junior and it has been one heck of a journey for me."

Talking about his tenure as the head coach, Shastri said: "I mean just the quality of cricket this team has played in the last five years across all formats. The performances are there for everyone to see, when you perform in that fashion, when you go across the globe and beat teams then you know you are part of one great cricket team. I am not saying a great Team India, I am saying great cricket teams in the history of the game because if you look at those performances, they do not happen often."

"You need to have bunch of players who are fit, hungry, fearless and they have the hunger and belief. If you want the real highlights, nothing beats Australia, England -- we are up in that particular series. It will be the longest time we will up in the series, I might be commenting on that game. But, everywhere we beat teams. All round it has been fabulous," he added.

Talking about the T20 World Cup campaign, Shastri said: "Let's be honest, I am not here to make excuses. We lacked daring in the second game against New Zealand. I know the toss was important and I do feel it will be important, not as much now because the weather has cooled down a bit. It is something for the boys to learn, they will get an opportunity next year. It is not often you have World Cup in 12 months, hopefully they will kick some butt next year in Australia." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)