Liverpool, Sep 30 (AP) Everton is counting the cost of the jubilant but raucous scenes sparked after it avoided relegation from the English Premier League last season.

The club was fined 300,000 pounds ($334,000) for on-field invasions during and after a 3-2 win against Crystal Palace on May 19.

The dramatic victory secured top-flight safety for Frank Lampard's team – and prompted wild celebrations at their Goodison Park home.

Fans ran onto the field when Dominic Calvert-Lewin struck a late winner. Everton had been trailing 2-0 at halftime and was closer to relegation from the league for the first time in its history.

Supporters ran on again after the final whistle, with one involved in an ugly altercation with Palace manager Patrick Vieira.

Everton was charged with misconduct in July, and on Friday the English Football Association confirmed sanctions imposed by an independent regulatory commission.

“Everton FC admitted failing to ensure that its spectators – and all persons purporting to be its supporters or followers – conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and refrained from using threatening and violent behaviour whilst encroaching onto the pitch area,” the FA said in a statement. AP

