Liverpool [UK], December 7 (ANI): With a limited number of fans making a return to Anfield, Liverpool's Georginio Wijnaldum said it was the moment that they had been looking forward to "for a really long time", adding that supporters gave them the "extra boost" during the match against Wolves.

Liverpool secured a dominating 4-0 win over Wolves in the Premier League here on Monday. With 2,000 fans inside the stadium after staying away for nine months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Reds produced a performance worthy of the occasion.

"It was a really good thing that the fans were back in the stadium today. It's a moment that we looked forward to for a really long time. So, from the first moment when we heard that fans were allowed in the stadium we were already excited that we could play again with the fans. It was good to have them back, it was good to give them a 4-0 win and a good performance," the club's official website quoted Wijnaldum as saying.

"They were really supportive of us and that's also something that we need. Everyone knows that the fans and the crowd in Anfield is really vital for the team and can give the team an extra boost and that's what they did today. I think it was 2,000 fans but the noise they made was unbelievable for 2,000 people. So it was a good day," he added.

During the match, Mohamed Salah scored the first goal for the Reds in the 24th minute. After this goal, Wijnaldum and Joel Matip registered one goal each in the second half to hand Liverpool a 3-0 lead.

Wolves' Nelson Semedo ended up scoring an own goal in the 78th minute of the match and as a result, Liverpool walked away with a 4-0 victory. (ANI)

