Verna (Goa) [India], April 16 (ANI): FC Goa slumped to a 3-0 defeat to Dempo SC on Saturday in a 2nd Division League game at the Nagoa Panchayat Ground in Verna, Goa. A first-half double from Benniston Barretto followed by a strike from former FC Goa player Mohamed Ali proved to be good enough for the Golden Eagles to clinch all three points on the day.

Dempo took an early lead in the 12th minute when Benniston Barreto broke through the FC Goa back line. The youngster kept his composure and poked it past the keeper for the lead.

FC Goa had the lion's share of the possession leading up to and following the first goal. However, they had very little to show for it except for a shot from long range from the boots of Shitaljit Singh. And they had to pay dearly for the same.

Benniston doubled the lead in the 36th minute as he again found space to run in behind the Gaurs' back line. The forward once again showed nerves of steel, this time clinically dispatching into an empty net after having rounded off the keeper.

The second half didn't start off the best for Dempo as Gourav Kankonkar was shown red for a second yellow in the 51st minute. However, the disappointment from his departure would soon be forgotten as they further extended their lead.

It was former Gaur Mohamed Ali who scored the third for the Golden Eagles, finishing off from close range following a set piece in the 61st minute.

Despite FC Goa's best efforts, the score remained 3-0 by the time the referee blew for the final whistle.

The defeat means the Gaurs remain on 4 points from their 6 games. Meanwhile, this was Dempo's 3rd win of the competition, taking them to go upto 11 from their 7 games.

The young Gaurs will be back in action on Sunday when they take on Velsao in the Reliance Foundation Development League where they remain undefeated and on top of the Goa leg. (ANI)

