Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], April 21 (ANI): The Round of 16 action in the Kalinga Super Cup 2025 continues on Monday, with FC Goa taking on I-League side Gokulam Kerala FC in the early kickoff, followed by a home clash for Odisha FC against Punjab FC at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

With the tournament following a knockout format, there's no room for error -- only the winners will move on to the quarter-finals, while the losers will be eliminated, as per the ISL official website.

Also Read | Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2025 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch KKR vs GT Indian Premier League T20 Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?.

The clash between FC Goa and Gokulam Kerala FC promises excitement, with both sides eyeing a place in the final eight. FC Goa, having wrapped up a strong ISL campaign, will aim to take control early and dictate the game. Gokulam Kerala FC, meanwhile, will aim to stay compact and counter-attack.

The Gaurs enter the competition after falling short in the ISL semi-final against Bengaluru FC, despite a valiant second-leg effort. They ended the league season in second place with 48 points from 24 games, boasting a 12-game unbeaten run and a balanced tally of 43 goals scored and only 27 conceded.

Also Read | Who Was the First Player To Be Given Out By the Third Umpire? Find the Correct Answer To Unlock Today's Google Search Googly.

Their attacking intent and defensive resilience were standout features -- and now, how well they can carry that form into the Super Cup could determine their journey ahead.

On the other side, Gokulam Kerala FC finished fourth in the I-League with 37 points from 22 matches, scoring 45 goals and conceding 29. They arrive in Bhubaneswar after a narrow 4-3 loss to Dempo FC and will be eager to bounce back. Known for their direct attacking style, they possess the tools to trouble even top-tier ISL sides -- and in a one-off tie, anything is possible.

Later in the evening, hosts Odisha FC face Punjab FC in what should be another tightly contested match. The Kalinga Warriors will count on the home advantage and a slightly better head-to-head record to get them over the line.

Odisha FC concluded their ISL season in 7th place with 33 points from 24 matches. While their attack impressed, netting 44 goals, their defence leaked 37, an area they'll be keen to tighten up. Their recent 3-2 win over Jamshedpur FC showcased their ability to perform under pressure, and they'll hope to replicate that form here.

Punjab FC, meanwhile, finished 10th in the ISL with 28 points. Despite not having the most consistent season, they notched 8 wins and will look to find stability for this knockout fixture. A leaky defence that conceded 38 goals could be their Achilles' heel, but Punjab FC will be banking on team unity and a strong response after ending their league campaign with a draw against Mohammedan SC. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)