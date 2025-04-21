Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], April 21 (ANI): Kerala Blasters FC kicked off their Kalinga Super Cup 2025 campaign with an impressive 2-0 victory over defending champions East Bengal FC at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar and secured a place in the quarter-finals of the competition, as per the ISL official website.

Under new head coach David Catala, the Blasters looked refreshed and well-organised. Goals from Jesus Jimenez and Noah Sadaoui sealed a comfortable win and a promising start to the new era.

East Bengal head coach Oscar Bruzon opted for a back three, deploying PV Vishnu and Mohammad Rakip as wing-backs. Catala, meanwhile, gave captain Adrian Luna a central role, with Danish Farooq playing just behind striker Jimenez.

Kerala Blasters started strongly. In the second minute, Sadaoui squared the ball perfectly for Jimenez, but the Spaniard failed to connect. East Bengal FC responded in the 7th minute with Richard Celis narrowly missing after being set up by Dimitrios Diamantakos.

Both sides settled into a more measured rhythm, but Sadaoui remained a threat down the right. In the 34th minute, he created another chance for Jimenez, who fired over the bar.

Five minutes before half-time, KBFC were awarded a penalty after Sadaoui was brought down by Anwar Ali in the box. Jimenez's first effort was saved by Prabsukhan Singh Gill, but a retake was ordered. This time, despite getting a hand to it, Gill couldn't keep it out as Jimenez put the Blasters 1-0 up.

East Bengal FC came close to an equaliser just before the break when Vishnu's powerful shot struck the post, and Raphael Messi Bouli failed to convert the rebound. The half ended with KBFC leading 1-0.

Bruzon made two changes at the break, bringing on captain Saul Crespo and Nishu Kumar, but the Red and Gold Brigade struggled to break through Kerala Blasters' disciplined defence.

Catala's side continued to look dangerous on the counter. Luna's injury around the hour mark forced a change, with Freddy coming on, but it didn't slow down their momentum.

In the 64th minute, Sadaoui unleashed a thunderous left-footed shot from distance. The ball rattled the crossbar and crossed the line before Gill could react, doubling Kerala Blasters' lead.

Despite further substitutions from Bruzon, East Bengal FC failed to generate any clear chances. Sadaoui had a late opportunity to add a third but sent his shot over the bar.

With the defending champions knocked out, Kerala Blasters FC will now face ISL double winners Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the quarter-finals on April 26. (ANI)

