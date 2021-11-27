Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], November 27 (ANI): Belgium and Malaysia qualified to the quarter-finals from Pool A at the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's Junior World Cup 2021 on Saturday.

Team Belgium defeated Chile by 3-0 while Malaysia reigned supreme in a thrilling encounter against South Africa by 4-3 on Day 4. The fourth quarter saw South Africa draw level twice but Muhibddin Moharam bagged the winner for Malaysia in the 56th minute.

Also Read | India vs New Zealand 1st Test 2021 Day 3 Stat Highlights: Axar Patel Shines With Five-Wicket Haul.

South Africa and Chile will now play the classification matches. On Friday, South Africa maintained hopes of reaching the competition quarter-finals, bouncing back from Wednesday's defeat against Belgium to claim a comprehensive 5-1 triumph over Chile.

On the same day, an extraordinary defensive effort helped Malaysia claim a draw against Belgium, with goalkeeper Shamir Shamsul producing a Player of the Match performance. (ANI)

Also Read | Edinson Cavani Injury Update: Manchester United Striker Gives Fitness Update Ahead of Trip to Chelsea.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)