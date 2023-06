New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI): Former West Indies skipper Carl Hooper is set to join the West Indies team as an assistant coach ahead of the UAE ODI series and ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier.

After playing 329 international matches for the West Indies across more than 15 years and scoring over 10,500 runs, Hooper took up the role of leading the team from behind and he has been a coach and mentor at various levels.

The 56-year-old's recent expedition as an assistant coach was in the Big Bash League with Adelaide Strikers last summer. He also held coaching roles in the Caribbean Premier League with the Antigua Hawksbills and Guyana Amazon Warriors.

His vast experience also includes the role of a mentor at the West Indies High Performance Centre in Barbados. Now he will be looking to use his experience to help WI to overcome the challenges that lie ahead of them.

"When I was initially approached by Daren about the potential opportunity, I immediately confirmed my interest, as I really want to help with the challenge and make a meaningful impact," Hooper said as quoted by ICC.

"I firmly believe that it is time for West Indies Cricket to ascend, and I am confident in my ability, knowledge, and experience to aid in this endeavour."

Hooper former West Indies international cricketer Floyd Reifer and former New Zealand all-rounder James Franklin will join the white-ball staff as assistant coaches.

West Indies will play a three match ODI series against the UAE which is slated to begin on June 4.

After that, the two-time Men's Cricket World Cup champions will look to qualify for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 which will be held in India later this year.

West Indies have been drawn in Group A, and they will start their campaign against the United States on June 18. (ANI)

