New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh was on Wednesday named New York Superstar Strikers captain and icon player for the upcoming Legends Cricket Trophy (LCT) Season 2.

Yuvraj will lead the team comprising the likes of Babar Azam, Rashid Khan, Keiron Pollard, Imam Ul Haq, Naseem Shah, Matheesha Pathirana, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Asif Ali and Mohammad Amir.

Also Read | Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Free Live Streaming Online, 3rd ODI 2024: How To Watch SL vs AFG Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?.

"Yuvraj's addition enriches the squad with a depth of expertise, skill, and leadership, fortifying New York Superstar Strikers' readiness to lead in the upcoming edition of the tournament," the franchise said in a statement.

The tournament, to be played in a 90-ball format, will be held in Kandy, Sri Lanka from March 7-18.

Also Read | ILT20 2024: Dubai Capitals Dazzle To Knock Out Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in Eliminator.

The first season, played in the 20-over format, was held in Ghaziabad from March 22 to 30 last year. Indore Knights and Guwahati Avengers were declared joint winners of the inaugural season after the final was washed out.

In the LCT90BALLS format, five bowlers of each team can bowl three overs. The captain of the bowling team can select one bowler to bowl four overs by the 60th ball.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)