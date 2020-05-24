Sports News | Former Pakistan Opener Taufeeq Umar Tests Positive for COVID-19

Karachi, May 24 (PTI) Former Pakistan opener Taufeeq Umar has tested positive for COVID-19 but said his "symptoms are not at all severe".

The 38-year-old is the fourth cricketer to be infected with the coronavirus after Majid Haq (Scotland), Zafar Sarfraz (Pakistan) and Solo Nqweni (South Africa).

"I got myself tested last night after feeling a little sick last night, and the result came positive. My symptoms are not at all severe," Umar told Geo News.

"I have isolated myself at home. I appeal to everyone to pray for my swift recovery," added the southpaw.

Umar played 44 Tests and 12 ODIs, scoring 2963 and 504 runs respectively for Pakistan.

His last game for Pakistan was in 2014, a Test against New Zealand in Dubai.

