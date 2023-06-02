Spain [Barcelona], June 2 (ANI): The next race on the 2023 calendar year for Formula 1 is the Spanish GP scheduled for June 4 with practice and qualifying sessions scheduled for June 2 and 3 respectively. The Spanish GP is the eighth race of this calendar year.

However, it is the seventh event as the Emilia Romagna GP was cancelled due to rain. Let us look at the Constructor Ranking ahead of the event at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya track this weekend.

After seven races the Red Bull Racing dominance is very evident this season as they're looking to repeat their last season's performance, bagging both the Drivers and Constructors championships. They are on top of the rankings with 249 points.

Trailing behind the dominant team is Aston Martin who has been having success at podiums this year and is in the second position with 120 points. The Mercedes are very close behind the Aston Martin as they stand at the third spot with 119 points.

Ferrari who were in Constructors title contention last year are lagging behind at fourth position with 90 points. They finished the 2022 season in second position just behind Red Bull.

Alpine Renault(35) and McLaren(17) are in fifth and sixth position in the constructor championship respectively.

The only American team in Formula 1, Hass, are in seventh position with eight points, while Alfa Romeo stands in eighth position with six points.

Red Bull's sister team Scuderia AlphaTauri is in the ninth position with just two points and Williams Racing who once used to rule F1 back in 1997 is struggling to even compete as they are in the tenth spot with only a single point.

Driver Championship standings 2023: Max Verstappen (144), Sergio Perez (105), Fernando Alonso (93), Lewis Hamilton (69), George Russell (50), Carlos Sainz (48), Charles Leclerc (42), Lance Stroll (27), Esteban Ocon (21), Pierre Gasly (14). (ANI)

