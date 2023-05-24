London [UK], May 24 (ANI): Honda has teamed up with Aston Martin as their engine partner and is set to return if a formal capacity in 2026. The company currently provides engines for the two Red Bull teams through a power unit support deal, which ends in 2025.

Following the revelation of new engine regulations by the F1 for 2026, Honda's future was uncertain as Red Bull has decided to pursue their own path with their in-house power unit division assisted by the American car brand, Ford.

The Japanese car giant decided to partner up with Aston Martin. As of now, Mercedes will continue to supply power units, plus gearbox and rear suspension to Aston Martin until the end of 2025.

As per the official F1 website, Honda CEO Toshihiro Mibe is excited about the new partnership and stated that his company is aiming toward carbon neutrality.

"One of the key reasons for our decision to take up the new challenge in F1 is that the world's pinnacle form of racing is striving to become a sustainable racing series, which is in line with the direction Honda is aiming toward carbon neutrality, and it will become a platform which will facilitate the development of our electrification technologies," Mibe was quoted as saying by Formula 1.

"Honda is a company that has a history of growing by taking on challenges and winning world-class races. With the new 2026 regulations, the key for winning will be a compact, lightweight, and high-power electric motor with a high-performance battery capable of handling high and swift power output, as well as the energy management technology."

"We believe that the technologies and know-how gained from this new challenge can potentially be applied directly to our future mass production electric vehicles, such as an electric flagship sports model, and electrification technologies in various areas, including eVTOL which is currently under research and development."

"Honda and our new partner, the Aston Martin F1 Team, share the same sincere attitude and determination to win, so starting with the 2026 season, we will work together and strive for the Championship title as Aston Martin Aramco Honda."

Mible went on to laud the new regulations by the FIA, "Honda has the utmost respect for the FIA, which made a bold decision to introduce these new and challenging regulations to ensure the sustainability of both racing activities and the global environment, and for the Formula 1 Group, which has been enhancing the brand value of F1 and ensuring F1's evolvement as the most prestigious automobile racing in the world."

Reacting to the new collaboration Aston Martin owner Lawrence Stroll stated, "We share a mutual drive, determination, and relentless ambition to succeed on track. Honda is a global titan and its success in motorsport is longstanding and incredibly impressive."

The racing division that will lead the project is Honda Racing Corporation. The group is headed by Koji Watanabe, President of Honda Racing Corporation. He expressed that Honda has no plans to supply power units to any other team from 2026 onwards and is committed to their partnership with Aston Martin.

"In the midst of major changes in our business and the motorsports environment leading toward the transition to a carbon-neutral society, we have re-established HRC as an optimal platform to sustain and further evolve motorsport activities as a Honda strength. We will establish sustainable operational structures for our racing activities and continue to deliver more dreams and excitement for motorsports fans all around the world." Watanabe said. (ANI)

