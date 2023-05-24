Manchester City have won the league which means their away game against Brighton is no longer carrying the weightage it originally had when Arsenal where on top of the league. The Gunners crumbled remarkably just ahead of the finish line handing Manchester City yet another title. Now with the FA Cup and the Champions League finals on the horizon and with the chance of becoming the second side to complete a treble in England after Manchester United in their grasp, Pep Guardiola will likely play his second-string side for the remainder of the league campaign. Brighton are 6th in the table and are all set to play in Europe next season, an extraordinary feat for them. Brighton versus Manchester City will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Hotstar app from 12:30 AM IST. Cristiano Ronaldo Performs A 'Sajda' Celebration Before his Trademark 'Siuu' After Scoring A Stunning Winner In Al-Nassr's Comeback Victory Against Al-Shabab in Saudi Pro League 2022-23 Match (Watch Video).

Stefan Ortega is set to start in goal with Aymeric Laporte and Manuel Akanji manni g the defence. Julian Alvarez will play the lone striker role with Riyad Mahrez and Cole Palmer on the wings. Kalvin Phillips has not got many games to play under Guardiola but is likely to play the entire game as a central defensive midfielder here.

Solly March, Jakub Moder, Jeremy Sarmiento and Tariq Lamptey are the players missing out for Brighton. Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo are coming to an end of their Brighton career and will be eager to do well. Evan Ferguson is another player linked with a big money move and a positive end to his season will see him subject to a bidding war from big clubs. With four win in their last six games, the home side is in good form.

When is Brighton vs Manchester City, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Manchester City will visit Brighton in their upcoming Premier League 2022-23 game on Thursday, May 24. The match is set to begin at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) and it will be played at Amex Stadium, Falmer. Erling Haaland, Marcus Rashford, Harry Kane Shortlisted for Premier League 2022-23 Player of the Season Award.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Brighton vs Manchester City, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2022-23. Fans will be able to watch the live telecast of this match on Star Sports Select 2/HD and Star Sports 3 channels.

How to Get Live Streaming of Brighton vs Manchester City, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2022-23 are with Star Sports Network. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Manchester City vs Chelsea match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Brighton will score in this game but Manchester City will win this match despite all their big names missing in action here.

