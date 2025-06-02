Paris [France], June 2 (ANI): Lorenzo Musetti notched a memorable, first-ever top 10 win of his Grand Slam career at the ongoing French Open on Sunday night, defeating Holger Rune in the fourth round to make it to the second major quarterfinal.

As per the ATP official website, Musetti downed Rune by 7-5, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, dominating the final two sets to earn his first head-to-head win against Rune. Though Rune was aggressive with his plan, he could not beat the Italian from outclassing him in three hours and 18 minutes.

The Italian would be aiming to match his best Grand Slam run ever, a semifinal run at Wimbledon last year, when he faces an in-form Frances Tiafoe, who is yet to drop a set in the competition so far.

Tiafoe also registered his maiden French Open QF outing, defeating unseeded German Daniel Altmaier by 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(4). He is the first American to make it to the QFs in Paris without losing a set since Andre Agassi in 1995. His being joined by Tommy Paul in the QFs also marks the first time the USA has had two men's players qualify for this stage since 1996.

Also, earlier on Sunday, Carlos Alcaraz secured his 100th tour-level win, defeating Ben Shelton in a spectacular fourth-round clash. The match was marked by high-quality stroke play and sportsmanship. Alcaraz won a three-hour, 19-minute battle by 7-6(8), 6-3, 4-6, 6-4. He will be Tommy Paul's opponent in the QFs.

Speaking after the game, he said, "Today I fought against myself, against the mind. I just tried to calm myself. In some moments, I was mad, I was angry with myself. Talking not really good things, but I am really happy not to let those thoughts play against me. I tried to calm myself down and I tried to keep going. That is what I tried."

If he wins the title, Alcaraz will become this century's third player to successfully defend the Grand Slam at Paris, besides Rafael Nadal (10 times) and Gustavo Kuerten (2001). (ANI)

