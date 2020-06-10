Manchester vs Stoke City Club Friendly Called Off After Potters' Manager Michael O'Neil Tests Positive for COVID-19 Minutes Before Match

Michael O'Neill (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Leeds, June 10: The friendly match between Manchester United and Stoke City was cancelled at the last minute as the manager of Stoke City tested positive for coronavirus.

The two clubs had earlier arranged a friendly match to be played at Man Utd's training base on Tuesday (local time), but now it has been cancelled, Goal.com reported. Players from both teams arrived at Man Utd's training base but the Stoke players left soon after, even before the ball was kicked.

"Stoke City can confirm that manager Michael O'Neill has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus following the latest round of testing. O'Neill had tested negative in the previous five rounds of testing," the club said in an official statement. Manchester United Advised to Sell Paul Pogba and Sign Jack Grealish by Former Star Michael Owen.

"He will now follow the relevant guidance and undergo a period of isolation, whilst continuing to be in regular virtual contact with his coaching staff and players," it added.

Premier League players and staff have been tested six times for the virus and the latest set of results showed zero positive results from 1,195 tests.

Out of the six rounds of testing, there have been a total of 13 positives out of 6,274 tests.

Premier League has been suspended since March due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the league will resume its suspended season on June 17.

Manchester United will play their first match after resumption on June 19 against Tottenham Hotspur. Cristiano Ronaldo Best Footballer in the World! Manchester United Boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Wants Juventus Superstar Back at Old Trafford.

Before the suspension of the Premier League, United was placed at the fifth spot in the standings with 45 points from 29 matches.

