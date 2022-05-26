New Delhi, May 26 (PTI) Sports Ministry's Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) on Thursday approved swimmer Aryan Nehra's proposal to train at Aqua Nation Sports Academy (ANSA) in Dubai ahead of the World Junior Championships.

With the World Junior Swimming Championships scheduled to be held in Lima, Peru from August 30 to September 4, Aryan has been training in Dubai since early this month.

"18-year-old Aryan, who belongs to Ahmedabad Gujarat, has been sanctioned Rs 8.7 lakhs approximately for his 90 days training that started earlier this month and will conclude in August 2022," the ministry said in a release.

"The sanctioned amount will cover the cost of his air travel, boarding and lodging expenses, coaching fees, local transport cost, and out-of-pocket allowance among other expenses."

Aryan, who is a TOPS Development Group athlete since December 2019, specialises in the 1500m freestyle.

He won five gold medals and also set meet records in three events at the 2017 Malaysian age-group meet. In 2019, he also achieved the 'B' mark for the world championship in South Korea.

