Heraklion [Greece], May 2 (ANI): Harshada Sharad Garud scripted history on Monday to become the first Indian to win a gold medal at the IWF Junior World Championships 2022. She lifted 153-kg in the 45-kg weight category, which includes 70kg in Snatch and 83 kg in Clean and Jerk to finish on top of the podium.

Harshada Sharad Garud left eight competitors behind as India bagged a medal on the opening day of the competition. Turkey's Bektas Cansu bagged the silver medal while Moldova's Teodora-Luminita Hincu won the bronze medal.

The other Indian in the same weight category, Anjali Patel finished fifth with a total effort of 148 Kg which includes 67 Kg in snatch and 81 Kg in clean and jerk.

Before Harshada Sharad Garud there are only two Indians to win a medal in IWF Junior World Championships. Mirabai Chanu had won a bronze in 2013 and Achinta Sheuli won a silver medal last year. (ANI)

