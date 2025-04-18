Gurugram (Haryana) [India], April 18 (ANI): Haryana Sports Minister Gaurav Gautam on Friday inaugurated the first edition of Global Indian Pravasi Kabaddi League (GI-PKL) at the Gurugram University, according to an official release from the GI-PKL.

The Global Indian Pravasi Kabaddi League (GI-PKL) commenced with men's matches on Friday.

The League will run for 13 days, with the final schedule for April 30 here at the Multipurpose hall of the Gurugram University.

The opening ceremony witnessed the presence of several dignitaries, including Gaurav Gautam, D Suresh, IAS, Principal Secretary, Industries and Commerce, Government of Haryana, Kanthi D. Suresh, President of the Holistic International Pravasi Sports Association (HIPSA) and acting president of World Kabaddi,and Ashok Das, the statement said.

Speaking during the opening ceremony, Gaurav Gautam said," Haryana has always excelled in the field of sports, and kabaddi is deeply rooted in our culture. It is a proud moment to witness an international league of this stature being hosted here in Gurugram. I commend HIPSA for their efforts in promoting kabaddi globally and for providing a platform to both Indian and international players," as quoted from a release by GI-PKL.

HIPSA president Kanthi D. Suresh said, "I'm happy to see such excitement and passion among the players, both from India and abroad. This league marks a significant step toward kabaddi's international recognition and inclusivity, especially with women athletes competing in a franchise format."

In the opening match, Punjabi Tigers narrowly defeated Tamil Lions 33-31. Despite Tamil Lions scoring more raid points (19), Punjabi Tigers made up with superior defense, scoring 13 tackle points and securing two crucial all-outs. The Tigers held their nerves in the final minutes to clinch the win, kicking off the tournament on a high.

In a high-octane clash, Haryanvi Sharks edged past Telugu Panthers 47-43 in the second match of GI-PKL. Both teams were neck-and-neck in raids and tackles, but the Sharks' four extra points and a crucial super raid made the difference. Despite Telugu Panthers executing four super tackles, Haryanvi Sharks held firm to secure a thrilling four-point victory.

In the final match on Friday, Marathi Vultures crushed Bhojpuri Leopards 42-21 with a dominant defensive performance.

Vultures scored 22 tackle points and executed five super tackles, completely outmuscling their opponents. While Bhojpuri Leopards struggled to find momentum, Vultures enforced four all-outs to take full control. It was a one-sided affair showcasing Marathi Vultures' defensive brilliance.

Men's Teams: Marathi Vultures, Bhojpuri Leopards, Telugu Panthers, Tamil Lions, Punjabi Tigers, and Haryanvi Sharks.

The women's matches will begin on April 19, with Marathi Falcons locking horns with Telugu Cheetahs in the opening clash.

Women's Teams: Marathi Falcons, Bhojpuri Leopardess, Telugu Cheetahs, Tamil Lioness, Punjabi Tigress, and Haryanvi Eagles.

Each day will feature three high-voltage matches.

The league stage will run until April 27, followed by the men's semi-finals on April 28, and the women's semi-finals on April 29. The grand finale for both men and women will be held on April 30.

HIPSA's previous initiatives demonstrate its deep commitment to the growth of kabaddi on a global scale.

In December 2023, HIPSA signed an MoU with the Haryana State Government to promote global kabaddi training. In March 2024, HIPSA made headlines by facilitating kabaddi's entry into the Guinness World Records during a mega event at Panchkula's Tau Devi Lal Stadium.

GI-PKL marks the first-of-its-kind initiative where women athletes will compete alongside male players in a franchise-based league with global representation from across Asia, Europe, and Africa -- redefining the future of kabaddi. (ANI)

