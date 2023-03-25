Auckland [New Zealand], March 25 (ANI): A five-wicket haul by pacer Henry Shipley helped New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by 198 runs in the first ODI of the three-match series at Auckland on Saturday.

With this win, New Zealand has gone 1-0 up in the series. This is the Black Caps' biggest win over Lanka in men's ODIs.

With this win, New Zealand has topped the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League standings. They have 160 points from 22 games.

If they manage a 3-0 sweep in the series, they will overtake Australia, to go number 1 on the ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings.

Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka took the field after winning the toss.

New Zealand got going on the back of crucial contributions from Finn Allen (51 in 49 balls) and Daryl Mitchell (47 off 58 balls). Despite losing a flurry of wickets in the middle overs, the Kiwis got to 274 with the help of some lower-order hitting from Glenn Phillips (39 off 42 balls) and Rachin Ravindra (49 off 52 balls).

Chamika Karunaratne was the pick of Sri Lanka bowlers with his 4/43. Lahiru Kumara and Kasun Rajitha picked up two wickets each. Dilshan Madushanka and Shanaka took a scalp each.

Sri Lanka's top-order was wrecked, thanks to a destructive spell from fast bowler Henry Shipley (5/31). They lost half their side in the first 10 overs and never recovered, eventually getting bowled out for 76.

Angelo Mathews (18) was the top scorer for the side. Chamika Karunaratne (11) and Lahiru Kumara (10) were the only ones besides Matthews to touch the double-figure mark.

Mitchell and Blair Tickner took two wickets each.

This was their heaviest loss against New Zealand by the margin of runs (in this format), and the fifth-heaviest defeat overall.

This loss further jeopardizes Sri Lanka's quest for a direct qualification. They are placed 10th in the Super League standings, with 77 points and two more games to play.

Only the top eight sides in the Super League get a direct qualification to the World Cup, which will take place later this year in India.

Even if Sri Lanka wins the next two ODIs in the series, they will have to bank on other results for direct qualification.

Brief Scores: NZ: 274 in 49.3 overs (Finn Allen 51, Rachin Ravindra 49, Chamika Karunaratne 4/43) defeated Sri Lanka: 76 in 19.5 overs (Angelo Matthews 18, Chamika Karunaratne 11, Henry Shipley 5/31). (ANI)

