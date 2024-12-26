Rourkela, Dec 26 (PTI) India men's team skipper Harmanpreet Singh believes the women's national side will benefit from the Hockey India League like it benefitted his set of players, putting them on the path of regaining Olympic glory.

While the men's competition will have eight teams, six sides will feature in women's event which is being held for the first time.

Also Read | Saiyami Kher Enjoys Cricket with Sara Tendulkar and Friends, Says ‘Thanks to Tourism Australia, I Got to Live This Childhood Dream’ (View Pics).

The Indian men's hockey team won back-to-back Olympic medals after a hiatus of 50 years.

"The impact of the HIL can be seen to this day in the Indian Men's Hockey Team. The Team's success in the Olympics is due to the exposure the League provided us, at a young age," Harmanpreet was quoted as saying in a media release.

Also Read | South Africa vs Pakistan Free Live Streaming Online, 1st Test 2024: How To Watch SA vs PAK Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV in India?.

"Rubbing shoulders with players you look up to and competing with and against them on a daily basis improved us more than we could imagine.

"With the Women's HIL also commencing this time I am certain that it will propel the Indian Women's Hockey Team to greater heights as well in the future,” he added.

Harmanpreet became the most expensive player in HIL history after being acquired by Soorma Hockey Club for Rs 78 lakh.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)