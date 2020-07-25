New Delhi, July 25: Indian sprinter Hima Das on Friday dedicated her gold medal of mixed relay event in Asian Games 2018 to the corona warriors who are "working selflessly" amid the pandemic.

On Thursday, the Indian 4x400 mixed relay quartet comprising of Mohammed Anas, MR Poovamma, Hima, and Arokia Rajiv, which won silver in the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta got upgraded to gold.

The Bahrain squad, which finished first in the 4x400 mixed relay final, was disqualified with Kemi Adekoya being handed a four-year ban by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) after failing a dope test.

Das dedicated her gold medal to police and doctors who ensured everyone's safety and good health.

"I would like to dedicate my upgraded gold medal of 4x400 mixed relay event of Asian Games 2018 to police, doctors and all other corona warriors who are working selflessly in these difficult times of COVID-19 to ensure our safety and good health. Respect for all corona warriors," he said in a tweet.

Also, Anu Raghavan moved from fourth place to secure a bronze medal in the women's 400m hurdles.

At 56.77 seconds, Raghavan clocked her fastest time of 2018, finishing fourth in the hurdles final while her team-mate Jauna Murmu -- second-fastest (57.48) -- secured her the fifth place.

