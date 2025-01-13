Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], January 13 (ANI): Soorma Hockey Club began their Women's Hero Hockey India League (HIL) 2024-25 campaign on a high as they beat Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers with a dominant scoreline of 4-1 on Monday.

Olivia Shannon (38'), Charlotte Englebert (42'), Captain Salima Tete (44') and Sonam (47') scored for Soorma while Hannah Cotter (7') got the only goal for the Tigers in the first quarter, as per a Hockey India League press release.

Soorma Hockey Club started the tie on a good note as they held possession, controlled the tempo of the game and created good scoring opportunities in the early minutes. Despite their dominant showing, it was Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers that drew first blood as they found a field goal in the 7th minute of the first quarter.

The Tigers received a free hit in a dangerous position after which the ball fell to New Zealand's Hannah Cotter who did well in front of goal and fired a powerful shot past the keeper and into the post. Soorma, a goal behind, won the first penalty corner of the evening in the 11th minute but Penny Squibb's drag flick was deflected well by the Tigers.

Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers tried to build on the momentum in the second quarter as Grace Stewart dribbled past the defenders and took a shot which was met by a strong save by Savita. After this attempt, the JSW Soorma Hockey Club took the reins of the possession again as they forced the Tigers to their own half with some relentless attacking hockey.

Soorma won four penalty corners in the second quarter and even found the net on one occasion in the 21st minute but unfortunately for them, the goal didn't stand after the umpire took a video referral and spotted stick interference made by a Soorma attacker in the lead up to the goal. Heading into the second half, the Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers had a goal in hand, but JSW Soorma Hockey Club were hot on their heels looking for an equaliser, as per the release.

Soorma Hockey Club turned the game on its heels in the third quarter, bagging three goals in quick succession. They won back-to-back penalty corners in the opening minutes of the third quarter but Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers keeper Grace O'Hanlon made a couple of brilliant saves to keep the lead intact. Moments later, the Tigers too started attacking aggressively and won a penalty corner in the 33rd minute, but Captain Udita's drag-flick was successfully deflected behind by the Soorma defence.

Soorma Hockey Club's continuous attacking threats finally paid off when they found the equalising goal in the 38th minute. Penny Squibb carried the ball from deep in her own half beating her markers and passed it onto Deepika Soreng who left it for Olivia Shannon on the left as she fired it into the bottom left corner, beating the outstretched goalkeeper.

Four minutes later, Soorma completed their comeback thanks to a goal from Charlotte Englebert which came courtesy of a successfully orchestrated penalty corner variation. Soorma extended their lead in the 44th minute as Captain Salima Tete made a solid effort from distance and found the net from a tight angle to place her side in a dominant position at the end of the third quarter.

Soorma continued their scoring spree in the fourth quarter. In the 47th minute, Sonam successfully converted a golden opportunity provided to her side in the form of a penalty stroke. Soorma continued to dictate the play creating a plethora of scoring chances and ensuring their side maintained the well-deserved lead till the final whistle was blown, the release stated.

The next match will be played between Delhi SG Pipers and Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers in the Women's Hockey India League on January 14 at 6:00 PM IST. (ANI)

