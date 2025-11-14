New Delhi [India], November 14 (ANI): Hockey India announced the 18-member Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team on Friday for the FIH Men's Junior World Cup Tamil Nadu 2025, scheduled to take place from November 28 to December 10 in Chennai and Madurai. The Indian team, coached by legendary former India goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, is grouped in Pool B along with Chile, Switzerland, and Oman, who have replaced Pakistan. The India Colts will be led by defender and dragflicker Rohit, who had a good show in the recent Sultan of Johor Cup in Malaysia, where the team won a silver medal. Bikramjit Singh and Princedeep Singh are the goalkeepers picked in the squad, while India's defence will see the captain as the cynosure. Experienced Amir Al,i who was part of the previous edition of the Junior World Cup, adds firepower along with Anmol Ekka, Talem Priyo Barta, Sunil Palakshappa Bennur and Shardanand Tiwari, who also comes with solid experience in the backline. India's midfield will feature Ankit Pal, Adrohit Ekka, Thounaojam Ingalemba Luwang, Manmeet Singh and Rosan Kujur, while the forwardline will see Sourabh Anand Kushwaha, Arshdeep Singh, Ajeet Yadav, Dilraj Singh and Gurjot, who made his Senior India debut at the Asian Champions Trophy last year in Hulunbuir, China. Ravneet Singh and Rohit Kullu have been named as alternate players.

Unfortunately, India Colts will miss the experience and charisma of Araijeet Singh Hundal, who is nursing a shoulder injury and will miss the Junior World Cup, a release said. Speaking about the team composition, Coach PR Sreejesh said, "We have selected a tried-and-tested team with most of the players having a fair knowledge on what's required to play in a tournament of this magnitude. While their physical capabilities, skill and team-play was among the criteria for selection, one of the key aspects we have looked into is their mental ability to perform under pressure." "While we have had good international match exposure in the build-up to the Junior World Cup, we have also played a lot of matches with the Senior India team as we are housed in the same campus here in SAI, Bengaluru. This was a big part of our preparations, and when the players do well against their senior compatriots, they automatically gain confidence. Overall, we are an upbeat side and looking to a good outing in front of the home crowd," added the stalwart. Indian Junior Men's Team: Goalkeepers: Bikramjit Singh, Princedeep Singh

Defenders: Rohit, Talem Priyobarta, Anmol Ekka, Amir Ali, Sunil Palakshappa Bennur, Shardanand Tiwari

Midfielders: Ankit Pal, Thounaojam Ingalemba Luwang, Adrohit Ekka, Rosan Kujur, Manmeet Singh, Gurjot Singh Forwards: Arshdeep Singh, Sourabh Anand Kushwaha, Ajeet Yadav, Dilraj Singh

Alternate athletes: Ravneet Singh, Rohit Kullu(ANI)

